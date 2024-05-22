Perplexity Team
2,433
142
19 hours ago
Increase in extreme air turbulence
Increase in extreme air turbulence
Pro Search
3 steps completed
Sources
View 17 more
Answer
Recent studies and reports indicate a significant increase in extreme air turbulence, particularly clear-air turbulence (CAT), which is largely attributed to climate change. Here are the key points from the sources provided:
Causes of Increased Turbulence
-
Climate Change:
- Climate change is a major factor contributing to the increase in turbulence. Warmer air caused by carbon dioxide emissions increases wind shear in the jet streams, which strengthens clear-air turbulence globally.
- Studies have shown that severe turbulence has increased by 55% between 1979 and 2020 on busy North Atlantic routes. Projections suggest that by 2050, the frequency of reported clear-air turbulence could double, and the average strength of turbulence could increase by 10 to 40%.
- Jet Streams:
- Atmospheric Pressure and Weather Fronts:
Impact on Aviation
-
Safety Risks:
- While turbulence is generally a comfort issue rather than a safety issue, it can pose significant risks if passengers and crew are not properly secured. Severe turbulence can cause injuries by throwing passengers around the cabin or causing loose objects to become airborne.
- The recent incident on Singapore Airlines Flight 321, where severe turbulence led to one fatality and multiple injuries, underscores the potential dangers.
- Economic Costs:
- Operational Adjustments:
Recommendations for Passengers
- Safety Precautions:
- Passengers are advised to keep their seat belts fastened at all times during the flight, even when the seatbelt sign is off, to prevent injuries from unexpected turbulence.
- Paying attention to safety briefings and securing carry-on items can also help minimize the risk of injury during turbulent flights.
Related
what are the different types of turbulence
how do pilots prepare for turbulence
what are the safety measures in place to protect passengers during turbulence
View More