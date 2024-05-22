New

Increase in extreme air turbulence

Recent studies and reports indicate a significant increase in extreme air turbulence, particularly clear-air turbulence (CAT), which is largely attributed to climate change. Here are the key points from the sources provided:

Causes of Increased Turbulence

  1. Climate Change:
    • Climate change is a major factor contributing to the increase in turbulence. Warmer air caused by carbon dioxide emissions increases wind shear in the jet streams, which strengthens clear-air turbulence globally.
    • Studies have shown that severe turbulence has increased by 55% between 1979 and 2020 on busy North Atlantic routes. Projections suggest that by 2050, the frequency of reported clear-air turbulence could double, and the average strength of turbulence could increase by 10 to 40%.
  2. Jet Streams:
    • Jet streams, which are fast-moving belts of wind in the upper atmosphere, play a significant role in creating turbulence. The increased wind shear within these streams due to climate change leads to more frequent and intense turbulence.
  3. Atmospheric Pressure and Weather Fronts:
    • Turbulence can also be caused by atmospheric pressure changes, weather fronts, and thunderstorms. These factors can create significant up-and-down movements of air, resulting in turbulence.

Impact on Aviation

  1. Safety Risks:
    • While turbulence is generally a comfort issue rather than a safety issue, it can pose significant risks if passengers and crew are not properly secured. Severe turbulence can cause injuries by throwing passengers around the cabin or causing loose objects to become airborne.
    • The recent incident on Singapore Airlines Flight 321, where severe turbulence led to one fatality and multiple injuries, underscores the potential dangers.
  2. Economic Costs:
    • Turbulence-related issues, including injuries, aircraft wear-and-tear, and delays, cost the aviation industry between $150 million and $500 million annually in the United States alone.
  3. Operational Adjustments:
    • Airlines may need to invest more in turbulence forecasting and detection systems to manage the increased turbulence. Improved technology and real-time data exchange platforms can help pilots avoid turbulent areas more effectively.

Recommendations for Passengers

  1. Safety Precautions:
    • Passengers are advised to keep their seat belts fastened at all times during the flight, even when the seatbelt sign is off, to prevent injuries from unexpected turbulence.
    • Paying attention to safety briefings and securing carry-on items can also help minimize the risk of injury during turbulent flights.
In conclusion, the increase in extreme air turbulence is a growing concern for the aviation industry, driven primarily by climate change. While modern aircraft are designed to withstand turbulence, the safety of passengers and crew can be compromised if proper precautions are not taken. The industry must continue to invest in advanced forecasting and detection technologies to mitigate these risks.
