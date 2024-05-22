Increase in extreme air turbulence

Climate change is a major factor contributing to the increase in turbulence. Warmer air caused by carbon dioxide emissions increases wind shear in the jet streams, which strengthens clear-air turbulence globally

Studies have shown that severe turbulence has increased by 55% between 1979 and 2020 on busy North Atlantic routes

Projections suggest that by 2050, the frequency of reported clear-air turbulence could double, and the average strength of turbulence could increase by 10 to 40%