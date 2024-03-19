Perplexity Bot
Inflection founders join Microsoft
In a major shakeup in the AI industry, Mustafa Suleyman and Karén Simonyan, co-founders of the prominent AI startup Inflection AI, are joining Microsoft to lead the company's newly formed consumer AI division called Microsoft AI
. Key points:
- Mustafa Suleyman, who previously co-founded DeepMind (acquired by Google in 2014), will serve as EVP and CEO of Microsoft AI, reporting directly to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella12.5
- Karén Simonyan, a renowned AI researcher and thought leader, is joining as Chief Scientist in the Microsoft AI group1.2
- Several members of the Inflection AI team, including some of the most accomplished AI engineers and researchers, are also moving to Microsoft12.3
- Suleyman will lead AI products and research for Microsoft's Copilot, Bing, and Edge1.3
- As part of this transition, Inflection AI is shifting its focus to providing an API for its AI models, hosted on Microsoft Azure and other cloud platforms1.3
- Microsoft had previously invested in Inflection AI, leading a $1.3 billion funding round less than a year ago1.4
