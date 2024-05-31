The Infobar-inspired Apple Watch case is a nostalgic accessory that transforms the modern Apple Watch into a device reminiscent of the iconic Infobar phone, originally designed by Naoto Fukasawa and released by KDDI in 2003. This case is part of KDDI's AU Design Project and aims to evoke the unique aesthetic and design elements of the original Infobar.

Key Features and Design

Design Authenticity : The case meticulously replicates the look and feel of the original Infobar, including its distinctive "nishikigoi" colorway and frameless design. The attention to detail extends to the fonts, colors, and finish, making it almost indistinguishable from the original phone . Compatibility : The case is designed to fit larger Apple Watch models, specifically the 45mm Series 7 to 9 and the 44mm Series 4 through 6. It can also fit the 42mm Series 2, though not perfectly . Functionality : While the case does not add any technical functionality to the Apple Watch, it includes practical features such as a cutout for the digital crown, a passthrough button for the side button, and a hole for the charger. However, the flat plastic front panel can make the touch screen less responsive, requiring more deliberate inputs . Limitations : The case sacrifices some of the Apple Watch's fitness functionalities since it is not worn on the wrist. Additionally, it is not practical to use with a passcode due to the screen turning off frequently, which also affects features like unlocking a Mac or authenticating Apple Pay purchases . Additional Uses : Beyond its primary function, the case can be used creatively, such as displaying photos or illustrations through the display window, turning it into a small art frame or a retro bag charm when attached to a strap .

Nostalgic Appeal

The Infobar Apple Watch case is a blend of nostalgia and modern technology, appealing to those who fondly remember the era of Japanese feature phones. It brings back the playful and distinctive design of the Infobar while leveraging the advanced capabilities of the Apple Watch, making it a unique and charming accessory for tech enthusiasts and design aficionados alike

Overall, the Infobar-inspired Apple Watch case is a fascinating example of how past designs can be reimagined to fit contemporary devices, offering both a functional and aesthetic experience that bridges the gap between old and new technology.