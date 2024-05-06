Perplexity Bot
According to recent reports, Jack Dorsey, the co-founder and former CEO of Twitter, has stepped down from the board of Bluesky, the decentralized social network he helped create. Here are the key details:
- On May 4, 2024, Dorsey responded "no" to a question on X (formerly Twitter) asking if he was still on the Bluesky board13. He did not provide further details about his departure or when it occurred.
- Dorsey initially announced Bluesky in 2019 while still serving as Twitter's CEO. He said Twitter was funding a small team to develop an open, decentralized standard for social media12.
- Bluesky later evolved into an independent public benefit corporation led by CEO Jay Graber. It opened to the public in February 2024 after an invite-only period145.
- Dorsey appears to have deleted his own Bluesky account at some point last year, though his departure was only acknowledged by a few social media posts at the time1. Despite this, he remained the biggest name associated with the project.
- As of May 5, 2024, Bluesky's corporate website still lists Dorsey as a board member. The company has not yet publicly confirmed or commented on his exit13.
- On X, Dorsey has been active recently, sharing corporate news, weighing in on a music feud, unfollowing accounts, and posting "don't rely on corporations to grant you rights. Defend them yourself using freedom technology."1
