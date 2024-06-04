Japanese billionaire is out of lunar mission

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa has canceled his "dearMoon" mission, which was intended to be the first private flight around the moon. The primary reason for the cancellation is the persistent delays and uncertainties surrounding the readiness of SpaceX's Starship rocket, which was supposed to carry out the mission.

Maezawa signed the contract with SpaceX in 2018, with the expectation that the mission would launch by the end of 2023. However, due to the developmental nature of the project and the lack of a clear timeline for the rocket's readiness, Maezawa decided to cancel the mission. He expressed regret over the decision, citing the inability to plan his future and the prolonged wait for the crew members as key factors

The dearMoon mission had planned to take eight artists and creators, including K-pop star TOP and DJ Steve Aoki, on a circumlunar flight. Despite the cancellation, Maezawa and the selected crew members have expressed their disappointment but also their understanding of the challenges involved in such an ambitious project

SpaceX continues to work on the development of Starship, with other missions and contracts, including a NASA contract for the Artemis program, still in progress