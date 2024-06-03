Key Stats on Mavs and Celtics

Here are some key stats and insights on the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks as they head into the 2024 NBA Finals:

Boston Celtics

Team Performance

Record : The Celtics finished the regular season with a 64-18 record, securing the 1st place in the NBA Eastern Conference .

Postseason Journey : The Celtics have had a relatively smooth postseason, not facing significant challenges due to key injuries on opposing teams .

Key Players

Jayson Tatum : Points: 26.0 per game Rebounds: 10.4 per game Assists: 5.9 per game

Jaylen Brown : Points: 22.8 per game Rebounds: 6.7 per game Assists: 3.9 per game

Jrue Holiday : Steals: 1.3 per game



Team Stats

Field Goal Percentage : 44.2%

Three-Point Percentage : 29.0%

Free Throw Percentage : 84.5%

Defensive Highlights

Plus-Minus : Jayson Tatum leads the playoffs in cumulative plus-minus, with the Celtics outscoring opponents by 141 points with him on the floor .

Dallas Mavericks

Team Performance

Record : The Mavericks finished the regular season with a 50-32 record, placing 1st in the Southwest Division .

Postseason Journey : The Mavericks are at full strength and have been peaking, with significant contributions from their star players .

Key Players

Luka Dončić : Points: 28.8 per game Rebounds: 9.6 per game Assists: 8.8 per game

Kyrie Irving : Points: 22.8 per game Assists: 5.2 per game



Team Stats

Field Goal Percentage : 45.2% in the paint (third-lowest opponent mark in the playoffs)

Rim Protection : Daniel Gafford has the best rim protection mark among players who’ve defended at least 50 shots at the rim, with opponents shooting just 45.2% .

Defensive Highlights

Opponent Shooting : Opponents have shot just 38-for-84 (45.2%) at the rim when Daniel Gafford is defending .

Lineup Efficiency : The lineup with Dereck Lively II in place of Gafford has allowed just 98.5 points per 100 possessions, the best mark among lineups that have played at least 100 minutes in these playoffs .

Offensive Highlights

Assists on 3-Pointers and Dunks : Luka Dončić leads the playoffs in both assists on 3-pointers (50) and assists on dunks (49) .

These stats highlight the strengths and key players of both teams, setting the stage for an exciting NBA Finals series.