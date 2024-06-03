Perplexity Team
Key Stats on Mavs and Celtics
Here are some key stats and insights on the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks as they head into the 2024 NBA Finals:
Boston Celtics
Team Performance
- Record: The Celtics finished the regular season with a 64-18 record, securing the 1st place in the NBA Eastern Conference.
- Postseason Journey: The Celtics have had a relatively smooth postseason, not facing significant challenges due to key injuries on opposing teams.
Key Players
Team Stats
Defensive Highlights
- Plus-Minus: Jayson Tatum leads the playoffs in cumulative plus-minus, with the Celtics outscoring opponents by 141 points with him on the floor.
Dallas Mavericks
Team Performance
- Record: The Mavericks finished the regular season with a 50-32 record, placing 1st in the Southwest Division.
- Postseason Journey: The Mavericks are at full strength and have been peaking, with significant contributions from their star players.
Key Players
Team Stats
- Field Goal Percentage: 45.2% in the paint (third-lowest opponent mark in the playoffs)
- Rim Protection: Daniel Gafford has the best rim protection mark among players who’ve defended at least 50 shots at the rim, with opponents shooting just 45.2%.
Defensive Highlights
- Opponent Shooting: Opponents have shot just 38-for-84 (45.2%) at the rim when Daniel Gafford is defending.
- Lineup Efficiency: The lineup with Dereck Lively II in place of Gafford has allowed just 98.5 points per 100 possessions, the best mark among lineups that have played at least 100 minutes in these playoffs.
Offensive Highlights
- Assists on 3-Pointers and Dunks: Luka Dončić leads the playoffs in both assists on 3-pointers (50) and assists on dunks (49).
