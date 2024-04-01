Perplexity Team
Lamborghini updates its logo
Lamborghini has unveiled a redesigned version of its iconic raging bull logo for the first time in over 20 years. The changes are subtle, but are part of a broader transformation of the Lamborghini brand as it looks towards an electrified future. Key details of the logo update include:
- A slightly wider "Lamborghini" typeface at the top of the logo
- Simplified, flatter styling that loses some of the previous 3D look
- Black and white become the primary colors, with yellow and a new gold shade as accent colors
- The raging bull will be used on its own without the shield for digital branding, like on Lamborghini's website and social media
