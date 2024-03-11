Largest US game union formed

Approximately 600 quality assurance (QA) workers at Activision have successfully formed a new union, making it the largest video game union in the United States. This union, known as Activision Quality Assurance United, was organized with the support of the Communications Workers of America (CWA) and includes central QA workers from Activision offices in Texas, Minnesota, and California

The unionization was facilitated by a labor neutrality agreement signed by Microsoft in 2022, which committed the company to a neutral approach towards unionizing efforts and refrained from hindering union discussions

The unionization comes after Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard and is part of a broader trend of union organizing within the gaming industry. The new union surpasses the 300-person Zenimax Workers United, another CWA union at a Microsoft subsidiary

The union expects to negotiate with Microsoft over a new contract, focusing on better pay, benefits, promotional opportunities, and career development

The formation of this union is seen as a significant step for workers' rights within the tech and gaming industries, especially in light of recent layoffs affecting around 1,900 employees in Microsoft's gaming division