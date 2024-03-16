LinkedIn plans to add gaming

LinkedIn, the professional networking platform, is planning to introduce gaming to its service. The games will be puzzle-based, and the initiative is reported to be a move to increase user engagement and retention on the platform. According to TechCrunch, the games might allow users to compete against friends, colleagues, or even other offices, with scores being sorted by workplace and ranked accordingly

The first three games to be released are titled Queens, Inference, and Crossclimb. These games are designed to be popular among a broad user base due to their puzzle nature

LinkedIn's approach to integrating games into its platform is seen as a way to "unlock a bit of fun, deepen relationships, and hopefully spark the opportunity for conversations," as stated by a representative from LinkedIn

Despite the announcement, there has been some skepticism and concern about the direction LinkedIn is taking. Some users believe that the platform should focus on improving its core professional networking functions rather than adding casual games, which could potentially harm the brand's professional image

No specific launch dates for the gaming experience have been announced yet, but LinkedIn has confirmed that the project is in progress and has encouraged users to stay tuned for updates