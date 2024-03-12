Marilyn Monroe AI debut

More than 60 years after her death, a realistic AI-generated version of Marilyn Monroe made her debut at the South by Southwest (SXSW) tech conference in Austin, Texas on Friday

The project, called "Digital Marilyn", is a collaboration between Soul Machines, an AI firm specializing in creating realistic digital people, and Authentic Brands Group, which owns the likeness rights to Monroe and other deceased celebrities

Digital Marilyn is powered by advanced natural language processing, deep learning, and GPT-3.5

She can interact with fans in real-time, engaging in fluid dialogue while adapting her responses based on the user's questions and interests

Using Soul Machines' proprietary camera and microphone technology, Digital Marilyn can read user emotions, analyze preferences, and tailor her responses accordingly

In a recent demonstration, Digital Marilyn talked about her favorite movie role as Sugar in the 1959 comedy "Some Like It Hot" and recommended other comedies like "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes"

She expressed emotions, such as smiling in response to compliments, and paused reflectively before answering questions

Soul Machines CEO Greg Cross stated that the project showcases their "Biological AI" technology and provides a glimpse into the future of immersive interactions

Authentic Brands Group EVP Dana Carpenter added that while Monroe can never be replaced, Digital Marilyn opens up new possibilities for fans to engage with her legacy

The debut of Digital Marilyn at SXSW marks another step forward in using AI to extend the value and reach of celebrity brands beyond their lifetimes

However, the use of AI in entertainment has been a contentious issue, with the SAG-AFTRA actors' union recently striking over concerns about the use of AI on actors' performances and likenesses