Marilyn Monroe AI debut

Answer
More than 60 years after her death, a realistic AI-generated version of Marilyn Monroe made her debut at the South by Southwest (SXSW) tech conference in Austin, Texas on Friday
1
3
4
5
. The project, called "Digital Marilyn", is a collaboration between Soul Machines, an AI firm specializing in creating realistic digital people, and Authentic Brands Group, which owns the likeness rights to Monroe and other deceased celebrities
1
3
4
5
. Digital Marilyn is powered by advanced natural language processing, deep learning, and GPT-3.5
4
5
. She can interact with fans in real-time, engaging in fluid dialogue while adapting her responses based on the user's questions and interests
4
5
. Using Soul Machines' proprietary camera and microphone technology, Digital Marilyn can read user emotions, analyze preferences, and tailor her responses accordingly
4
. In a recent demonstration, Digital Marilyn talked about her favorite movie role as Sugar in the 1959 comedy "Some Like It Hot" and recommended other comedies like "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes"
3
. She expressed emotions, such as smiling in response to compliments, and paused reflectively before answering questions
3
. Soul Machines CEO Greg Cross stated that the project showcases their "Biological AI" technology and provides a glimpse into the future of immersive interactions
4
5
. Authentic Brands Group EVP Dana Carpenter added that while Monroe can never be replaced, Digital Marilyn opens up new possibilities for fans to engage with her legacy
5
. The debut of Digital Marilyn at SXSW marks another step forward in using AI to extend the value and reach of celebrity brands beyond their lifetimes
4
5
. However, the use of AI in entertainment has been a contentious issue, with the SAG-AFTRA actors' union recently striking over concerns about the use of AI on actors' performances and likenesses
4
.
