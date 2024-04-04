Perplexity Team
Matrix 5 in the works
Based on the recent news reports, it appears that The Matrix 5 is indeed in development at Warner Bros. Here are the key details:
- Warner Bros. officially announced that a fifth Matrix movie is in the works, with Lana Wachowski attached as executive producer. This will be the first Matrix film not directed by the Wachowskis.
- Drew Goddard, known for writing The Martian and creating Netflix's Daredevil series, will write and direct The Matrix 5 based on his own original idea that will "continue the Matrix world".
- Plot details are being kept under wraps for now. It's unclear if this will be a direct sequel to The Matrix Resurrections or a new story within the Matrix universe.
- No cast members have been confirmed yet. It remains to be seen if franchise stars like Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will return as Neo and Trinity.
- The Matrix 5 is still in early development with no set release date. Production has not started yet.
- The Matrix Resurrections received mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office in 2021, but Warner Bros. believes there is still potential in the iconic sci-fi franchise.
