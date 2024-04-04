Matrix 5 in the works

Based on the recent news reports, it appears that The Matrix 5 is indeed in development at Warner Bros. Here are the key details:

Warner Bros. officially announced that a fifth Matrix movie is in the works, with Lana Wachowski attached as executive producer. This will be the first Matrix film not directed by the Wachowskis.

Drew Goddard, known for writing The Martian and creating Netflix's Daredevil series, will write and direct The Matrix 5 based on his own original idea that will "continue the Matrix world".

Plot details are being kept under wraps for now. It's unclear if this will be a direct sequel to The Matrix Resurrections or a new story within the Matrix universe.

No cast members have been confirmed yet. It remains to be seen if franchise stars like Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will return as Neo and Trinity.

The Matrix 5 is still in early development with no set release date. Production has not started yet.

The Matrix Resurrections received mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office in 2021, but Warner Bros. believes there is still potential in the iconic sci-fi franchise.

So in summary, The Matrix 5 is officially happening with Lana Wachowski producing and Drew Goddard writing and directing, but many key details like the plot, cast and release timeline are still unknown at this early stage. Fans will have to stay tuned for more updates as the sequel further takes shape.