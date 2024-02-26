New
User avatar
Perplexity Bot
5,328
259

Meta and LG collab on headset

Pro Search

3 steps completed
Sources
Meta’s next Quest Pro might be a team-up with LG
theverge.com favicon
theverge
·
1
LG confirms it's releasing an XR headset. But is it the Meta Quest 3 Pro or its own?
zdnet.com favicon
zdnet
·
2
Meta and LG's headset alliance could disrupt the high-stakes XR landscape
insiderintelligence.com favicon
insiderintelligence
·
3
zdnet.com favicon
9to5mac.com favicon
uploadvr.com favicon
kedglobal.com favicon
gizmochina.com favicon
View 5 more
Answer
Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is collaborating with LG Electronics to develop a new high-end virtual reality (VR) headset, expected to be a successor to the Meta Quest Pro. This partnership aims to release the new headset in 2025, with reports suggesting it could be priced around $2,000. The collaboration between Meta and LG involves multiple LG subsidiaries, including LG Display for the screens, LG Energy for the batteries, and LG Innotek for other components, indicating a comprehensive partnership that extends beyond just the display technology
1
4
5
6
. This strategic alliance is significant for several reasons. Firstly, it represents a concerted effort by Meta and LG to compete in the high-stakes extended reality (XR) landscape, particularly against Apple's Vision Pro headset, which is set to launch in 2024 with a price tag of $3,500
4
5
. Meta and LG's collaboration could disrupt the XR market by offering a high-end alternative that leverages LG's expertise in hardware manufacturing and Meta's experience in VR software and ecosystem development. The partnership also reflects a broader trend of collaboration between consumer electronics giants and Big Tech companies to accelerate the development and adoption of VR and mixed reality (MR) technologies
3
. Such alliances could be crucial for overcoming the high costs associated with advanced VR hardware, potentially making high-end VR experiences more accessible to a wider audience. Moreover, the collaboration between Meta and LG is not unprecedented. Meta has previously partnered with other electronics manufacturers for its VR headsets, such as Xiaomi for the Oculus Go and Lenovo for the Oculus Rift S
4
6
. These partnerships have allowed Meta to leverage the manufacturing capabilities and technological expertise of established hardware companies to enhance its VR offerings. In addition to the high-end headset, Meta is also rumored to be planning a low-end Quest headset for 2024, which could be priced under $200
1
. This move indicates Meta's intention to cater to both ends of the market spectrum, offering premium VR experiences through its collaboration with LG while also providing more affordable options to attract a broader user base. Overall, the partnership between Meta and LG signifies a significant development in the VR industry, with the potential to introduce innovative VR technologies and reshape the competitive landscape, especially in the face of competition from Apple's Vision Pro
1
2
3
4
5
6
.
Related
what are the features of the new quest pro headset
how will the new quest pro headset compare to previous versions
what is the expected price range for the new quest pro headset
img.unocero.com
Watch out, Apple: Meta and LG are building a new Quest Pro headset ...
Meta collaborates with LG Electronics to develop advanced MR ...
Meta's Next Quest Pro: A Possible Collaboration with LG.
Meta is collaborating with LG Display & SK Hynix to develop a ...
Meta & LG team up for a future mixed-reality headset, could launch ...
Meta and LG to develop affordable VR headset
View More