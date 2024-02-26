Meta and LG collab on headset

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is collaborating with LG Electronics to develop a new high-end virtual reality (VR) headset, expected to be a successor to the Meta Quest Pro. This partnership aims to release the new headset in 2025, with reports suggesting it could be priced around $2,000. The collaboration between Meta and LG involves multiple LG subsidiaries, including LG Display for the screens, LG Energy for the batteries, and LG Innotek for other components, indicating a comprehensive partnership that extends beyond just the display technology

This strategic alliance is significant for several reasons. Firstly, it represents a concerted effort by Meta and LG to compete in the high-stakes extended reality (XR) landscape, particularly against Apple's Vision Pro headset, which is set to launch in 2024 with a price tag of $3,500

Meta and LG's collaboration could disrupt the XR market by offering a high-end alternative that leverages LG's expertise in hardware manufacturing and Meta's experience in VR software and ecosystem development.

The partnership also reflects a broader trend of collaboration between consumer electronics giants and Big Tech companies to accelerate the development and adoption of VR and mixed reality (MR) technologies

Such alliances could be crucial for overcoming the high costs associated with advanced VR hardware, potentially making high-end VR experiences more accessible to a wider audience.

Moreover, the collaboration between Meta and LG is not unprecedented. Meta has previously partnered with other electronics manufacturers for its VR headsets, such as Xiaomi for the Oculus Go and Lenovo for the Oculus Rift S

These partnerships have allowed Meta to leverage the manufacturing capabilities and technological expertise of established hardware companies to enhance its VR offerings.

In addition to the high-end headset, Meta is also rumored to be planning a low-end Quest headset for 2024, which could be priced under $200

This move indicates Meta's intention to cater to both ends of the market spectrum, offering premium VR experiences through its collaboration with LG while also providing more affordable options to attract a broader user base.

Overall, the partnership between Meta and LG signifies a significant development in the VR industry, with the potential to introduce innovative VR technologies and reshape the competitive landscape, especially in the face of competition from Apple's Vision Pro