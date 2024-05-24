Meta works on paid AI assistant

Based on the recent reports, Meta Platforms is considering launching a paid version of its AI-powered assistant, Meta AI. This move would position Meta as a competitor to other tech giants like Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, and Anthropic, who currently offer monthly subscriptions for their chatbots priced between $20 to $25

Meta AI, built using the company's latest large language model called Meta Llama 3, is already available for free across Meta's social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger

The AI assistant can help users with various tasks, such as providing restaurant recommendations, planning vacations, and offering creative inspiration. It also features an image generation tool, currently in beta on WhatsApp and the MetaAI website

While the specific features and pricing of the potential premium version remain undisclosed, Meta's AI capabilities, particularly in virtual and augmented reality, could translate into unique offerings for its paid assistant

The introduction of a premium tier could significantly impact the competitive landscape of AI assistants.

To further inform its AI and technology efforts, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has also created a product advisory council called the Meta Advisory Group

The group, composed of executives from companies like Stripe, GitHub, Shopify, and Microsoft, will periodically meet with Meta's management team to provide insights and recommendations on technological advancements, innovation, and strategic growth opportunities.

Meta's increased focus on AI is evident from its recent earnings call, where Zuckerberg expressed optimism about the company's potential to become the leading AI company in the world

However, he also emphasized the need for patience, as many of Meta's AI efforts may not yield immediate financial returns.

As Meta continues to invest heavily in AI and explore the possibility of a paid version of its AI assistant, it will be interesting to see how the company positions itself in the rapidly evolving AI market and competes with established players in the field.