Meta's AR wristband

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is developing an advanced AR wristband that utilizes electromyography (EMG) technology to interpret neural signals for controlling digital devices. This wristband is part of Meta's broader ambition to revolutionize interaction with augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies. The wristband captures the electrical signals sent from the brain to the hand and fingers, allowing for precise control over digital interfaces with minimal physical movement. This technology aims to offer a more natural and intuitive way of interacting with AR and VR environments, potentially reducing the need for traditional input devices like keyboards, mice, or touchscreens.

The development of this wristband aligns with Meta's long-term vision for the metaverse, a collective virtual shared space created by the convergence of virtually enhanced physical reality, AR, and the internet. Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, has indicated that the wristband is expected to ship "in the next few years," highlighting the company's commitment to integrating neural interface technology into its product lineup

This initiative is part of a broader strategy that includes the release of AR glasses, with an internal launch for employees planned as early as 2024 and a public release slated for 2027

These AR glasses, referred to internally as "Orion," are designed to project high-quality holograms onto the real world, offering a more immersive AR experience

Meta's roadmap also includes the development of smart glasses in collaboration with Luxottica, under the Ray-Ban brand. The third generation of these smart glasses, expected to ship in 2025, will feature a display (referred to as a "viewfinder") and integrate with the neural interface wristband

This integration will enable users to control the glasses through hand movements and access various features, such as scanning QR codes, displaying notifications, and real-time text translation, without the need for physical contact with the device

The neural wristband and AR glasses are part of Meta's broader efforts to redefine human-computer interaction and enhance the usability of AR and VR technologies. By focusing on intuitive control mechanisms and immersive experiences, Meta aims to make AR and VR more accessible and appealing to a wider audience, potentially driving the adoption of these technologies in everyday life