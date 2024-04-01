Microplastics found in ancient digs

Recent studies have revealed the presence of microplastics in ancient soil samples, challenging the long-held belief that archaeological deposits were pristine and uncontaminated. Microplastics, defined as plastic fragments no larger than five millimeters, have been discovered in soil strata dating back to the first or second century CE, as well as in sediment cores from various environments, including urban estuaries and freshwater lakes.

A study led by researchers from the University of York found microplastics in soil deposits more than seven meters underground, which were deposited in the first or second century CE and excavated in the 1980s. This discovery suggests that microplastic contamination is not a purely modern phenomenon and that these particles have been infiltrating the soil for a considerable time. The study identified 16 different microplastic polymer types in both contemporary and archived soil samples, indicating the widespread nature of this pollution

The presence of microplastics in archaeological soil samples has significant implications for the field of archaeology. The contamination could compromise the scientific value of archaeological remains, as the chemistry of the soil altered by microplastics could accelerate the decay of organic materials. This raises concerns about the current practices of in-situ preservation and may necessitate a reassessment of preservation strategies for historical sites

The findings also highlight the pervasiveness of plastic pollution, which has reached even the seemingly untouched layers of the past. This new reality may force archaeologists to re-evaluate their methods for preserving and analyzing ancient remains. The research team from the University of York and Hull, supported by York Archaeology, emphasizes the need for further research into the impact of microplastics on archaeological deposits

In addition to archaeological sites, microplastics have been found in various sediment cores from marine and freshwater environments. Studies have shown that microplastics are ubiquitous in these environments, with a high frequency of microplastics in sediments, particularly in the smaller size classes. The distribution and abundance of microplastics in sediment cores have been associated with increasing plastic production, coastal population growth, and proximity to urban water outflows

Overall, the discovery of microplastics in ancient soil samples and various sediment cores underscores the extensive reach of plastic pollution across time and environments. It calls for a global response to protect both our environment and historical legacy from the insidious spread of microplastics.