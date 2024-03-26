Microsoft Bing's chief exits

Mikhail Parakhin, the head of Microsoft's Bing search engine and advertising businesses, is stepping down from his role. This move comes a week after Microsoft appointed Mustafa Suleyman, co-founder of DeepMind, to oversee the company's consumer artificial intelligence (AI) efforts, which prompted a reorganization within the company. Parakhin, who had been serving as the chief executive officer for advertising and web services at Microsoft, will now report to Chief Technology Officer Kevin Scott while he seeks a new position within the company. His departure marks a significant reshuffle within Microsoft, as Parakhin had been instrumental in leading the company's advertising businesses and had a significant role in the Bing search engine operations

The reorganization follows Microsoft's decision to bring Inflection AI's co-founder Mustafa Suleyman into the company as its Executive Vice President and CEO of Microsoft AI. This move is part of Microsoft's broader strategy to strengthen its AI capabilities, including consumer-facing products like Copilot, Bing, and Edge. Several members from Inflection AI, including co-founder Karén Simonyan, are joining Microsoft, with Simonyan taking on the role of chief scientist and reporting to Suleyman, who in turn reports directly to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Pavan Davuluri, who previously oversaw hardware and the rest of Windows, will now head both Microsoft's Windows and Surface teams, taking over some of the responsibilities previously held by Parakhin. This consolidation aims to create a more integrated approach to developing silicon, systems, experiences, and devices that span Windows client and cloud for the AI era. The reorganization is seen as a move by Microsoft to align its resources more closely with its AI ambitions and to streamline its operations for greater efficiency and innovation in the AI space