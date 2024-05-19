Microsoft Build 2024 expectations

Microsoft Build 2024, scheduled from May 21 to May 23, is set to be a significant event with a strong focus on AI advancements and new hardware announcements. Here are the key expectations and highlights:

Key Dates and Events

Microsoft Build 2024 : The main event will take place from May 21 to May 23 in Seattle, with both in-person and online attendance options available .

Surface AI Event : A day before the main conference, on May 20, Microsoft will host a separate event to unveil new Surface Pro laptops powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon chips .

Major Announcements and Focus Areas

AI Integration

Copilot AI : Microsoft is expected to announce further integration of Copilot AI into Windows and other Microsoft products. This follows the trend of AI being a central theme in recent tech conferences .

AI Explorer : There are rumors about a new AI app for Windows 11 called AI Explorer, which might be announced either at the Surface event or during the Build conference .

Hardware Announcements

Surface Pro Laptops : New consumer-focused Surface Pro laptops with Qualcomm Snapdragon chips are expected to be revealed. These devices promise better battery life and cooler operation compared to Intel and AMD counterparts .

Windows on Arm : Microsoft will likely discuss new Arm-powered Windows laptops, potentially outperforming Apple's M3-powered MacBook Pro .

Developer Tools and Sessions

AI and Copilot Development : Sessions will focus on building apps, services, and plugins for Copilot, which is being integrated across Microsoft apps and services .

Windows AI Features : Specific sessions will cover new AI features in Windows, including a potential new AI feature for Windows devices .

Broader AI Vision

AI in Cloud and Infrastructure : Microsoft will highlight its investments in AI infrastructure, including new data centers and AI supercomputers, to support the growing demand for AI capabilities .

How to Watch

Live Streaming : The event will be streamed live on YouTube and Microsoft's official site. Registration is required to access the sessions and information .

Summary

Microsoft Build 2024 is poised to be a landmark event with a heavy emphasis on AI integration across its product lineup, new hardware announcements, and extensive sessions for developers. The event will provide insights into Microsoft's future direction in AI and its impact on both developers and end-users.