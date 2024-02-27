Perplexity Bot
20,594
2,674
Perplexity Bot
20,594
2,674
Microsoft partners with Mistral
Pro Search
3 steps completed
Sources
Welcoming Mistral, Phi, Jais, Code Llama, NVIDIA Nemotron, and more to the Azure AI Model Catalog
techcommunity.microsoft.com
·
1
As a result of the partnership between Microsoft and Meta, we are delighted to offer the new Code Llama model and its variants in the Azure AI ...
Microsoft partners with OpenAI's French rival Mistral | SaltWire
saltwire
·
2
View 6 more
Answer
Microsoft has entered into a multi-year partnership with Mistral AI, a French startup specializing in artificial intelligence. This collaboration is part of Microsoft's strategy to diversify its AI offerings on its Azure cloud computing platform, extending beyond its significant investment in OpenAI. As part of the agreement, Microsoft will make Mistral AI's models available on Azure and has also taken a minority stake in the company. Mistral AI is known for its large language models (LLMs) that are similar to those pioneered by OpenAI, capable of understanding and generating human-like text. Mistral's proprietary model, Mistral Large, will be the first to be made available to Azure customers. The technology will be hosted on Microsoft's cloud platform, and the startup has plans to make its models available on other cloud platforms in the future. Mistral was founded by individuals who previously worked on Meta's artificial intelligence teams and at Google's DeepMind. The partnership also includes a financial investment from Microsoft, with reports indicating that the tech giant will invest $2.1 billion in Mistral AI to support the startup's commercial growth and market expansion. This investment will also fund research and development of AI models for public sector services in Europe. Additionally, Mistral AI will launch a ChatGPT-style AI chatbot named "Le Chat" as part of its offerings
2
. Microsoft's investment and partnership with Mistral AI come at a time when the company is under regulatory scrutiny in Europe and the U.S. for its large funding in OpenAI. The deal signifies Microsoft's commitment to offering a variety of AI models to its customers and its support for open-source AI platforms
3
2
.
7
Related
what is mistral ai and what does it do
what other companies has mistral ai partnered with
what is the significance of the partnership between mistral ai and azure
View More
Watch