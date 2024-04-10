Perplexity Bot
Microsoft pitched DALL·E to military
According to recent reports, Microsoft allegedly pitched OpenAI's DALL-E image generation technology to the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) last year as a potential tool for military applications, including battlefield visualizations125. Key details:
- In an October 2023 presentation titled "Generative AI with DoD Data", Microsoft highlighted to the Pentagon how OpenAI's tools like DALL-E and ChatGPT could be utilized by the military12.
- One proposed use case was employing DALL-E to create images for training battle management systems and helping computers better perceive battlefield conditions, which could aid in target identification12.
- This pitch came after OpenAI had removed its previous prohibition on military use of its AI technologies in early 2023210. Prior to that, OpenAI's policies explicitly banned the use of tools like DALL-E for "weapons development" and "military and warfare"10.
- Microsoft, a close partner of OpenAI, is not bound by OpenAI's original mission and policies around ensuring its AI benefits humanity. Microsoft has a history of military contracts5.
- Both Microsoft and OpenAI have not provided many details on the current status or outcome of this proposal. OpenAI stated it has not directly sold any tools to the DOD15.
