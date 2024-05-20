Perplexity Bot
29,496
2,611
1 day ago
Microsoft reveals AI-powered PCs
Pro Search
3 steps completed
Sources
View 17 more
Answer
Microsoft has officially unveiled a new category of AI-powered PCs branded as "Copilot+PC." These devices were introduced at a media event held at Microsoft's corporate headquarters, marking a significant step in the integration of artificial intelligence into personal computing.
Key Features and Innovations
- AI Integration:
- Neural Processing Unit (NPU):
- Recall Feature:
- Live Captions and AI Enhancements:
- Performance and Battery Life:
Partnerships and Availability
- Microsoft has partnered with major OEMs, including Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Samsung, to produce these AI PCs. The company also plans to offer AI PCs with Intel and AMD CPUs, starting with Intel's Lunar Lake and AMD's "Strix" Zen 5 mobile platform.
- Pre-orders for these laptops began on May 20, 2024, with prices starting at $999. The devices will be available from June 18, 2024.
Market Impact and Future Prospects
- Microsoft estimates that over 50 million AI PCs will be sold in the next 12 months, reflecting a strong market appetite for devices powered by generative AI technologies like ChatGPT, which Microsoft brands as Copilot.
- The introduction of these AI PCs is part of Microsoft's broader strategy to integrate AI across its product lineup, including Office apps, Teams, Outlook, and the Windows operating system.
ConclusionThe launch of Copilot+PCs represents a significant advancement in personal computing, driven by the integration of powerful AI capabilities. These devices promise to enhance productivity, security, and user experience, setting a new standard for future PCs.
Related
what are the features of copilot+ pcs
how does recall, the ai-powered search feature in windows 11, work
what is the difference between copilot+ and copilot pro