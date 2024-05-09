Mistral AI seeks $6b valuation

Mistral AI is currently seeking to raise approximately $600 million from investors at a valuation of $6 billion. This valuation marks a significant increase from a previous target of $5 billion, reflecting heightened investor interest and optimism about the company's growth prospects

Founded just over a year ago, Mistral AI has quickly positioned itself as a notable player in the field of artificial intelligence, particularly in the development of large language models (LLMs). The company, based in Paris, has adopted an open-source approach to its technology, distinguishing itself from other LLM developers like OpenAI and Anthropic

The company's rapid valuation increase, from $2 billion in December to $6 billion now, can be attributed to several factors. Mistral AI has successfully launched multiple products, including its Mixtral 8x22B model, which features a "mixture of experts" architecture to enhance efficiency and reduce hardware usage. This model has performed competitively in benchmark tests, nearly matching the scores of more established models like Meta Platforms Inc.’s Llama 3 LLM

Investor interest has been robust, with significant contributions expected from returning investors such as General Catalyst and Lightspeed Venture Partners. Notably, DST Global, led by Yuri Milner, has also joined this funding round, although SoftBank is currently not participating

Mistral AI's strategic partnerships, such as its collaboration with Microsoft to integrate its models into Microsoft's Azure cloud platform, have further bolstered its market position. This partnership not only enhances Mistral AI's distribution capabilities but also aligns it with a major player in the tech industry

Overall, Mistral AI's current funding efforts reflect a strong market confidence in its innovative approach to AI development and its potential to compete with major Silicon Valley firms in the AI space