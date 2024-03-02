Musk sues OpenAI

Elon Musk has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, the artificial intelligence research company he helped found, and its CEO Sam Altman. The lawsuit alleges that OpenAI has breached its founding principles by prioritizing profit over the benefit of humanity. Musk claims that OpenAI's partnership with Microsoft, which resulted in a multibillion-dollar alliance, represents a shift from the company's original mission of developing open-source AI technology for the public good. He argues that OpenAI has become a "closed-source de facto subsidiary" of Microsoft, which goes against the company's founding agreement to develop AI for the benefit of humanity broadly

The lawsuit, filed in Superior Court in San Francisco, accuses OpenAI and its executives of breaching a contract and fiduciary duty, and it seeks to compel OpenAI to adhere to its original mission. Musk also requests an injunction to prevent OpenAI, as well as Microsoft, from profiting off of the company's artificial general intelligence technology. Additionally, Musk is seeking damages, the amount of which is unclear, and states that any compensation from the suit will be given to a nonprofit or charity

Musk's concerns about the risks of AI are well-documented, and he has previously stated that AI technology could be dangerous and potentially destroy humanity. The lawsuit adds to a series of problems OpenAI is facing, including scrutiny from regulators in the United States, European Union, and Britain, as well as other lawsuits over copyright infringement and the use of copyrighted material to train its chatbot

Musk, who left OpenAI's board in 2018, has since launched his own AI company called xAI, aiming to create AI tools that assist humanity. He has been critical of OpenAI's approach, particularly after the release of ChatGPT, a chatbot that can produce text and respond to queries in humanlike prose