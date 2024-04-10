Musk thinks AI outsmarts us by 2026

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has indeed predicted that artificial intelligence (AI) could surpass human intelligence by 2026. In various interviews and statements, Musk has suggested that the development of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) could reach a point where it is smarter than the smartest human within the next couple of years. He has mentioned that if AGI is defined as being smarter than the smartest human, this milestone could be achieved as early as next year or within two years

Musk's prediction is based on the rapid advancements in AI technology and the influx of brilliant minds into the field. He has noted that challenges such as chip shortages and the need for substantial electricity supply to power AI systems could pose obstacles to this development. Despite these challenges, Musk's companies and others in the industry are pushing forward with AI research and development, with the goal of achieving AGI that could potentially benefit humanity

However, it's important to note that Musk's timeline for AI surpassing human intelligence is not universally accepted. Some experts believe that machines have a long way to go before they can match human intelligence, and the definition of AGI itself remains a topic of debate within the scientific community