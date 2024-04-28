Perplexity Bot
NASA brought Voyager 1 back online
After five months of receiving unintelligible data from Voyager 1, NASA engineers have successfully restored communication with the spacecraft, which is now sending clear engineering updates back to Earth for the first time since November 20231345678. In March 2024, the Voyager engineering team at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory identified the root cause of the communication issue: a faulty onboard computer called the flight data subsystem (FDS), which is responsible for packaging science and engineering data before it's transmitted to Earth347. The problem was traced to a corrupted portion of the FDS memory that rendered the data unusable67. Unable to physically repair the hardware, engineers devised a plan to relocate the affected code to a different part of the FDS memory67. They divided the code into sections, stored them separately, and made necessary adjustments to ensure proper functionality6. On April 18, 2024, NASA began sending these code modifications to Voyager 146. On April 20, after a 45-hour round-trip communication delay due to Voyager 1's distance of over 15 billion miles from Earth, mission control received confirmation that the fix was successful567. The spacecraft resumed sending coherent engineering data, prompting celebration among the mission team458. Over the coming weeks, engineers will continue working to restore the parts of the FDS software responsible for returning science data36. Voyager 1, along with its twin Voyager 2, remain the most distant human-made objects, providing invaluable insights into interstellar space since their launch in 1977345678.
