NASA's Starship refueling strategy

Answer
SpaceX Starship (spacecraft)
SpaceX's crewed, reusable spacecraft for interplanetary travel
Manufacturer
SpaceX
Country of origin
United States
Applications
Crew and cargo interplanetary transport, refueling operations, point-to-point transport on Earth
NASA's strategy for refueling SpaceX's Starship involves several key components and technologies to enable the spacecraft to undertake extended missions to the Moon and beyond. The refueling process is critical for the Artemis missions, which aim to return humans to the lunar surface and establish a sustainable presence there.
In-Space Refueling TechnologySpaceX is developing in-space refueling technology that is essential for the long-term sustainability of lunar missions. This technology involves transferring propellant between two Starships in orbit, a process that has never been done before. The refueling operation is planned to be demonstrated in 2025, where two Starships, a "target" and a "chaser," will dock in orbit, and the chaser will transfer propellants to the target13.
Propellant Transfer ChallengesThe process of transferring propellant in space presents several challenges, primarily due to the microgravity environment. These challenges include managing the slosh of propellants within the tanks, ensuring the correct settling thrust to facilitate the flow of propellant, and controlling the boil-off of cryogenic propellants like liquid oxygen and methane13. SpaceX has conducted preliminary tests, such as transferring liquid oxygen between tanks within a single Starship, to understand the behavior of fluids in low gravity9.
Infrastructure and Launch StrategyTo facilitate the refueling operations, multiple launches of tanker Starships will be required. These tankers will carry propellant to a depot in low Earth orbit, from where the Moon-bound Starship will refuel. Estimates suggest that up to 20 refueling launches may be necessary for each lunar mission, depending on the final efficiency of the transfer process and the mission requirements13.
Future Developments and GoalsLooking ahead, SpaceX plans to refine and test the necessary technologies through additional Starship test flights. The success of these technologies is crucial not only for NASA's lunar ambitions but also for SpaceX's broader goal of enabling human exploration of Mars. The ability to refuel spacecraft in orbit could significantly extend the reach and duration of human spaceflight missions, opening up new possibilities for exploration and utilization of space resources13. In summary, NASA's strategy for refueling Starship involves developing and demonstrating in-space propellant transfer technology, addressing the technical challenges associated with microgravity fluid dynamics, and planning for a series of tanker launches to establish a propellant depot in orbit. This strategy is pivotal for the success of future crewed missions to the Moon and potentially to Mars.
