NYSE glitch drops stock 99%

On June 3, 2024, a technical glitch at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) caused a significant disruption in the trading of several stocks, including Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway A-shares (BRK-A). The glitch led to an erroneous display showing a 99.9% drop in the price of BRK-A shares, which momentarily plummeted from their previous closing price of $627,400 to $185.10. This drastic price drop was due to a problem with the industry-wide price bands published by the Consolidated Tape Association (CTA) Securities Information Processor (SIP), which are designed to prevent excessive volatility. The NYSE responded by halting trading in the affected stocks and later issued a statement confirming that the issue had been resolved. Trading in the affected stocks, including Berkshire Hathaway's A-shares, resumed around 11:35 a.m. Eastern Time. Other companies impacted by the glitch included Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), Horace Mann Educators (HMN), and Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV). The NYSE also announced that it would unwind trades made during the period of the glitch, meaning that any transactions executed at the erroneous prices would be reversed. This incident follows a recent change by the NYSE to a one-day settlement period for stocks, in compliance with a new rule from the Securities and Exchange Commission. Overall, the technical issue caused temporary confusion and volatility in the market, but the NYSE's swift response helped to mitigate the impact and restore normal trading conditions.
