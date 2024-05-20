Neuralink to implant second brain chip

Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain-computer interface (BCI) company, has received FDA approval to implant its brain chip in a second human participant. This follows the initial trial where the first patient, Noland Arbaugh, experienced complications with the device. Here are the key points:

FDA Approval for Second Implant : The FDA has given Neuralink the green light to proceed with a second human trial. This decision comes after addressing issues from the first trial, where some of the implant's threads retracted from the brain, reducing the device's effectiveness .

First Human Trial : Noland Arbaugh, a quadriplegic, was the first person to receive the Neuralink implant. Initially, he could control a computer cursor using his thoughts, but complications arose when some threads detached, leading to a decrease in data transmission. Neuralink has since made modifications to improve the device's performance .

Technical Adjustments : To prevent similar issues in future trials, Neuralink plans to insert the implant's threads deeper into the brain's motor cortex, from the previous 3-5 millimeters to 8 millimeters. This adjustment aims to enhance the stability and functionality of the device .

Patient Recruitment : Neuralink is actively seeking additional participants for its clinical trials. Over 1,000 quadriplegics have expressed interest, and the company aims to select fewer than 100 candidates for the next phase. The goal is to implant the device in 10 individuals by the end of the year, with a focus on creating a diverse participant pool .

Long-term Goals : Neuralink's technology aims to help individuals with severe paralysis regain control over digital devices, potentially extending to controlling prosthetics and other assistive technologies. The company also envisions future applications in treating neurological disorders and enhancing cognitive abilities .

Despite the initial setbacks, Neuralink remains optimistic about the potential of its brain chip technology to revolutionize the lives of those with paralysis and other neurological conditions. The company continues to refine its technology and address the challenges encountered during the initial trials.