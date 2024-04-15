The new AI robotics billionaire referred to is Brett Adcock, the leader of the startup Figure AI. Adcock's company has recently raised over $750 million in funding, positioning it to potentially become one of the most significant enterprises globally

Figure AI is developing human-like robots, and with the substantial financial backing it has received, the company is set to tackle the challenges ahead in the AI and robotics industry.

Figure AI's funding round included investments from prominent figures and companies such as Jeff Bezos through his firm Explore Investments, Nvidia, Microsoft, and an Amazon.com-affiliated fund

The startup's pre-money valuation is roughly $2 billion, and it aims to develop robots that can perform dangerous jobs unsuitable for humans, potentially alleviating labor shortages

Brett Adcock's vision for Figure AI is transformative, with the goal of making a significant impact on the business world. The company's humanoid robot, Figure 01, is expected to be capable of performing a variety of tasks that could transform how work is done across multiple industries

Brett Adcock's ambitions and the financial resources at his disposal suggest that Figure AI could indeed become a key player in the future of AI and robotics.