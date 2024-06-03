New honeybee killer arrives

The yellow-legged hornet (Vespa velutina), an invasive species known for its destructive impact on honeybees and other pollinators, has recently been confirmed in Georgia, USA. This hornet, native to regions such as Afghanistan, eastern China, and Indonesia, has been expanding its territory over the past two decades, affecting South Korea, Japan, and Europe before reaching North America

Impact on Honeybees and Agriculture

The yellow-legged hornet preys on honeybees by hovering near hive entrances, capturing bees in flight, and decapitating them to consume their thoraxes. This predation can decimate bee colonies, as a single hornet can kill dozens of bees daily. The presence of these hornets also intimidates bees, deterring them from foraging and further weakening the colonies

In Europe, the hornet has caused significant declines in honey production, with some regions in Portugal experiencing over a 35% drop. French beekeepers have reported losses of 30% to 80% of their honeybee colonies, leading to substantial economic impacts

The European Union has blacklisted the yellow-legged hornet as an invasive species due to its destructive nature

Spread and Eradication Efforts

The hornet's arrival in Georgia was first noticed in August 2023 by a beekeeper near Savannah. Since then, the Georgia Department of Agriculture has placed hundreds of traps to monitor and control the spread of the hornet. By the end of 2023, five nests had been discovered and removed

Broader Ecological and Economic Concerns

The yellow-legged hornet poses a significant threat to the $73 billion agriculture industry in Georgia, which relies heavily on pollinators for crops like apples, blueberries, and watermelons

The hornet's ability to hitch rides in crates and containers makes it a formidable invader, capable of spreading rapidly through global trade routes

Conclusion

The yellow-legged hornet's presence in North America is a cause for concern due to its potential to devastate honeybee populations and disrupt agricultural practices. Ongoing efforts to monitor and eradicate this invasive species are crucial to protecting both the environment and the economy from its harmful effects