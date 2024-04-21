New rapidly charging sodium battery

The recent advancements in sodium-ion battery technology have led to the development of new batteries capable of rapid charging, significantly enhancing their potential for widespread use in various applications, including electric vehicles and portable electronic devices. Notably, researchers from KAIST have developed a high-energy, high-power hybrid sodium-ion battery that can be charged rapidly, achieving an energy density of 247 Wh/kg and a power density of 34,748 W/kg

This breakthrough addresses previous limitations of sodium-ion batteries, such as lower power output and longer charging times.

The hybrid battery developed by KAIST combines anode materials typically used in batteries with cathodes suitable for supercapacitors, allowing the device to achieve both high storage capacities and rapid charge-discharge rates. This innovative approach uses a new kind of anode made from a low-crystallinity conductive multivalence iron sulfide, embedded in sulfur-doped porous carbon, and a cathode featuring a high-surface-area oxygen-doped material

This combination enhances the kinetics of the battery, enabling it to charge rapidly while maintaining a high energy density.

This development could revolutionize the battery market by providing a more efficient, cost-effective solution for energy storage, potentially reducing the charging time for electric vehicles to just a few seconds and allowing mobile phones and other smart devices to spend much less time tethered to chargers

The potential applications of this technology extend beyond consumer electronics to include electric vehicles and aerospace technologies, offering a promising alternative to traditional lithium-ion batteries