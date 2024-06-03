Nvidia Announces Rubin AI Platform

Nvidia has recently announced its next-generation AI chip platform, named "Rubin," which is set to be rolled out in 2026. This announcement was made by Nvidia's Chief Executive Jensen Huang during a speech at the Computex trade show held at National Taiwan University in Taipei

Key Features of the Rubin Platform

Components : CPUs and GPUs : The Rubin platform includes new central processors (CPUs) called Versa and next-generation graphics processors (GPUs).

Networking Chips : It also features advanced networking chips designed to enhance AI applications.

High-Bandwidth Memory : The GPUs will utilize high-bandwidth memory supplied by manufacturers like SK Hynix, Micron, and Samsung . Annual Release Schedule : Nvidia plans to accelerate its release schedule, moving from a biennial to an annual release of new AI chip families. This strategy aims to maintain Nvidia's dominance in the AI chip market, where it currently holds an estimated 80% market share . Advanced Technologies : Rubin R100 GPUs : These GPUs will use a 4x reticle design and TSMC's CoWoS-L packaging technology on the N3 process node. They are expected to be mass-produced in late 2025, with systems like DGX and HGX solutions available in the first half of 2026 .

HBM4 DRAM : The Rubin R100 GPUs will leverage next-generation HBM4 DRAM, which is expected to be developed by Samsung and SK Hynix by 2025 . Power Efficiency : Nvidia is focusing on improving the power efficiency of its data center chips while enhancing their AI capabilities. This is crucial given the growing power demands of AI hardware .

Broader Impact and Collaborations

AI in Gaming Laptops : Nvidia is also integrating AI capabilities into gaming laptops, with brands like Asus and MSI set to release "RTX AI PC" laptops featuring up to GeForce RTX 4070 GPUs. These laptops will support Microsoft's AI advancements and include Nvidia's RTX AI Toolkit for model optimization and deployment .

Collaboration with Microsoft : Nvidia is working closely with Microsoft to develop AI models integrated into Windows 11, providing developers with easy access to GPU-accelerated small language models (SLMs) for enhanced AI functionalities .

Expansion Beyond Data Centers : Nvidia aims to expand AI computing beyond data centers, targeting a broader customer base, including businesses and government agencies. This strategy includes new tools and software models to facilitate AI integration across various industries .

Nvidia's strategic moves and innovative product development position it to significantly influence the future of AI hardware advancements, maintaining its leadership in the market