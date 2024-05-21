Oldest black hole merger observed

The most distant black hole merger ever observed was detected by an international team of astronomers using the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). This event, which occurred when the Universe was only 740 million years old, marks the earliest detection of a black hole merger to date. The system, known as ZS7, involves the ongoing merger of two galaxies and their massive black holes. One of the black holes has a mass 50 million times that of the Sun, while the other is likely similar but harder to measure due to being embedded in dense gas

This discovery is significant because it provides evidence that black hole mergers were already occurring at such an early stage in the Universe's history. The findings suggest that merging is a crucial mechanism for the rapid growth of black holes, even at cosmic dawn. The study also indicates that massive black holes have been influencing galaxy evolution since the beginning of time

The detection was made possible by the unprecedented sharpness and imaging capabilities of the JWST, which allowed the team to spatially separate the two black holes and observe the dense, fast-moving gas in their vicinity. The results of this research have been published in the

Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society