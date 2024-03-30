OpenAI and Microsoft Stargate supercomputer

OpenAI and Microsoft are reportedly collaborating on an ambitious project to build a supercomputer named "Stargate," with an estimated cost of up to $100 billion. This initiative is part of a broader five-phase plan, with Stargate representing the fifth phase, expected to launch as early as 2028

The Stargate supercomputer is envisioned to be a U.S.-based data center housing millions of specialized AI chips, designed to massively accelerate the development of OpenAI's AI models

The project aims to be the largest of a series of installations that the companies plan to build over the next six years

Microsoft is likely to finance the project, which is projected to cost about 100 times more than some of the largest data centers today

The supercomputer would require several gigawatts of power, equivalent to at least several large data centers currently in operation

A significant portion of the project's cost would be allocated to procuring the chips, and ensuring an adequate power supply would also be a challenge

The partnership between Microsoft and OpenAI has been under scrutiny from E.U. and U.K. regulators, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, an OpenAI co-founder and former executive, has sued over the partnership

Despite these challenges, the project reflects the companies' long-term vision for AI development, with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman having previously expressed concerns about a shortage of chips for AI development

Microsoft and OpenAI are also working on a smaller supercomputer, known as "Phase 4," which is expected to be operational in 2026 and could cost $10 billion

The decision to move forward with the Stargate project will depend on whether OpenAI can significantly improve the capabilities of its AI

The demand for AI chips has surged, with companies like Nvidia currently dominating the market. OpenAI has indicated a desire to build a global infrastructure of chip factories to address this issue

Microsoft has also developed its own AI accelerator, Azure Maia, and may consider using alternative power sources like nuclear energy for the project

The exact location of the Stargate supercomputer is still to be determined, and it may be built in a single data center or several nearby centers

The project is still in the planning stages, and many details, including the choice of chips and networking solutions, are yet to be finalized