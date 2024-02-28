OpenAI claims NYT cheated

OpenAI has accused The New York Times of "hacking" into its ChatGPT chatbot and other artificial intelligence systems to fabricate evidence for a copyright lawsuit. OpenAI's claim was made in a filing to a federal judge in Manhattan, where the organization alleged that The New York Times engaged in deceptive practices by providing prompts that violated OpenAI's terms of use. OpenAI contends that The Times induced its technology to reproduce copyrighted material through dubious means and suggested that the newspaper paid an individual to manipulate the AI systems

The New York Times initiated a copyright lawsuit against OpenAI and its primary investor Microsoft, alleging that OpenAI and Microsoft utilized millions of articles without authorization to train chatbots for disseminating information to users. OpenAI's defense is that the use of copyrighted content to train AI systems is a fair use under the law, and the outcome of this legal battle could set significant precedents regarding the intersection of copyright law and artificial intelligence

The lawsuit is part of a broader trend where copyright owners are taking legal action against tech companies over alleged copyright infringements in AI training. OpenAI has been in negotiations with publishers to legally utilize their content and has reached agreements with several media outlets. However, The New York Times and OpenAI have not yet officially responded to inquiries regarding the recent filing

The New York Times has presented extensive evidence of products from OpenAI and Microsoft displaying near word-for-word excerpts of articles when prompted, which could potentially undermine the financial viability of media if readers bypass direct sources in favor of AI-generated content

The case is being closely watched as it could influence future policies and practices in AI development and the ethical use of digital content