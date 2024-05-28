OpenAI is training next model

OpenAI has announced that it has begun training a new flagship artificial intelligence model, which is set to succeed the current GPT-4 technology that powers ChatGPT. This new model is expected to bring significant advancements in AI capabilities and is part of OpenAI's ongoing mission to develop and deploy cutting-edge AI solutions

Key Points:

Training of the New Model : OpenAI has started the training process for its next major AI model, which aims to surpass the capabilities of GPT-4 .

This new model is anticipated to bring "the next level of capabilities" and is a step towards achieving artificial general intelligence (AGI) . Safety and Security Committee : Alongside the training of the new model, OpenAI has established a new Safety and Security Committee. This committee will evaluate and improve OpenAI's processes and safeguards over the next 90 days .

The committee includes technical and policy experts and will consult with external safety and security experts to address potential risks associated with the new model and future technologies . Capabilities and Goals : The new model is expected to power a range of AI applications, including advanced chatbots, digital assistants, search engines, and image generators .

OpenAI aims to create AI that can perform tasks comparable to human cognitive abilities, moving closer to AGI . Commitment to Safety : OpenAI has emphasized its commitment to safety and innovation, inviting robust debate on the implications of its technology .

The company has faced criticism for not devoting enough resources to long-term safety, leading to the resignation of key safety leaders. The new committee is part of OpenAI's efforts to address these concerns and ensure the responsible development of AI . Future Developments : The timeline for the release of the new model is not specified, as training AI systems can take months or even years .

OpenAI continues to innovate and improve its technology, with the new model expected to set new benchmarks in AI capabilities .

This development marks an exciting step in the evolution of AI technology, as OpenAI strives to stay at the forefront of innovation while addressing the safety and ethical implications of its advancements.