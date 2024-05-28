OpenAI is training next model

Perplexity Team
GPT-4
Multimodal large language model
Developer
OpenAI
Initial release date
March 14, 2023
Type
Multimodal large language model, Generative pre-trained transformer, Foundation model
OpenAI has announced that it has begun training a new flagship artificial intelligence model, which is set to succeed the current GPT-4 technology that powers ChatGPT. This new model is expected to bring significant advancements in AI capabilities and is part of OpenAI's ongoing mission to develop and deploy cutting-edge AI solutions.
Key Points:
Safety and Security Committee:
- Alongside the training of the new model, OpenAI has established a new Safety and Security Committee. This committee will evaluate and improve OpenAI's processes and safeguards over the next 90 days.
- The committee includes technical and policy experts and will consult with external safety and security experts to address potential risks associated with the new model and future technologies.
Commitment to Safety:
- OpenAI has emphasized its commitment to safety and innovation, inviting robust debate on the implications of its technology.
- The company has faced criticism for not devoting enough resources to long-term safety, leading to the resignation of key safety leaders. The new committee is part of OpenAI's efforts to address these concerns and ensure the responsible development of AI.
- Future Developments:
