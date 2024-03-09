OpenAI new board of directors

OpenAI has recently announced the expansion of its board of directors, reinstating Sam Altman as a board member and appointing three new directors: Sue Desmond-Hellmann, Nicole Seligman, and Fidji Simo. This brings the total number of board members to seven, including existing members Bret Taylor, Adam D'Angelo, and Larry Summers, with Dee Templeton as a Microsoft-appointed board observer

Sue Desmond-Hellmann is a former CEO of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and has a background in medical oncology and product development at Genentech

Nicole Seligman is an attorney who has served as general counsel and president of Sony Corporation

Fidji Simo, before becoming CEO of Instacart, held leadership roles at Meta, including head of the Facebook app

The reinstatement of Altman and the appointment of the new board members follow an investigation by the law firm WilmerHale, which concluded that while the previous board had the right to terminate Altman, his conduct did not mandate removal

The investigation involved interviews with various stakeholders and a review of thousands of documents

OpenAI has also committed to adopting new corporate governance guidelines, strengthening its conflict of interest policy, and creating a whistleblower hotline

The changes come after OpenAI faced criticism for its board's lack of diversity and after an incident last year when Altman was ousted and then rehired as CEO

The new board members are expected to work closely with the current board and senior management to guide OpenAI's growth and ensure that the development of artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity