Perplexity Bot
16,551
1,510
Perplexity Bot
16,551
1,510
OpenAI new board of directors
Pro Search
3 steps completed
Answer
OpenAI has recently announced the expansion of its board of directors, reinstating Sam Altman as a board member and appointing three new directors: Sue Desmond-Hellmann, Nicole Seligman, and Fidji Simo. This brings the total number of board members to seven, including existing members Bret Taylor, Adam D'Angelo, and Larry Summers, with Dee Templeton as a Microsoft-appointed board observer
1
. Sue Desmond-Hellmann is a former CEO of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and has a background in medical oncology and product development at Genentech
5
. Nicole Seligman is an attorney who has served as general counsel and president of Sony Corporation
1
. Fidji Simo, before becoming CEO of Instacart, held leadership roles at Meta, including head of the Facebook app
1
. The reinstatement of Altman and the appointment of the new board members follow an investigation by the law firm WilmerHale, which concluded that while the previous board had the right to terminate Altman, his conduct did not mandate removal
1
1
. The investigation involved interviews with various stakeholders and a review of thousands of documents
5
. OpenAI has also committed to adopting new corporate governance guidelines, strengthening its conflict of interest policy, and creating a whistleblower hotline
1
. The changes come after OpenAI faced criticism for its board's lack of diversity and after an incident last year when Altman was ousted and then rehired as CEO
1
2
. The new board members are expected to work closely with the current board and senior management to guide OpenAI's growth and ensure that the development of artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity
5
1
.
6
Related
who are the new board members of openai
what is the role of the board of directors in openai
what is the internal investigation that led to sam altman's return to openai's board of directors
View More
Watch