OpenAI wrestles with influence ops

OpenAI has recently taken significant steps to combat influence operations that misuse its AI tools. In the past three months, OpenAI has identified and shut down five covert influence networks operating from countries including Russia, China, Iran, and Israel. These networks attempted to manipulate public opinion and political outcomes by using generative AI to produce text and images more efficiently than humans could alone. However, these campaigns generally failed to significantly increase their reach due to the AI-generated content being identified by human users or containing common AI error messages

The identified networks included well-known groups like Russia's "Doppelganger" and China's "Spamouflage," as well as new groups such as Russia's "Bad Grammar." These networks used AI to automate tasks like generating social media posts, debugging code for bots, and creating content for websites. Despite their efforts, the AI-generated content often struggled with quality issues, such as poor grammar and idiomatic errors, which limited its effectiveness

OpenAI's report highlights the experimental nature of these influence operations and the current limitations of generative AI in producing high-quality propaganda. However, it also warns that these actors are likely to refine their techniques over time, potentially becoming more sophisticated and effective in the future

OpenAI is collaborating with industry peers to share threat indicators and improve detection methods, emphasizing the need for ongoing vigilance and proactive measures to counteract these influence operations