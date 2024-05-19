OpenAI's lifetime non-disparagement policy

OpenAI has recently come under scrutiny for its lifetime non-disparagement policy included in its exit agreements for departing employees. This policy has sparked significant controversy and debate within the tech community and beyond.

Key Points from the Sources

Nature of the Non-Disparagement Agreement : The agreement includes nondisclosure and non-disparagement provisions that prevent former employees from criticizing OpenAI for the rest of their lives. Even acknowledging the existence of the NDA is a violation of the agreement .

If a departing employee declines to sign the document or violates it, they risk losing all vested equity they earned during their tenure at the company, which could be worth millions of dollars . Public Reaction and Legal Concerns : The policy has been described as overreaching and potentially unenforceable, with some commentators suggesting that any judge in California would deem the entire NDA unenforceable .

Legal experts have pointed out that such agreements might not hold up in court, especially under California law, which has specific statutes that could invalidate such clauses . Sam Altman's Response : OpenAI CEO Sam Altman acknowledged the existence of the non-disparagement clause but stated that it had never been enforced. He expressed embarrassment over the situation and announced that the company would no longer include this clause in future exit agreements .

Altman emphasized that OpenAI has never "clawed back anyone's vested equity" and assured that the company would not do so in the future . Impact on Employee Departures : The issue came to light following the departures of prominent AI safety researchers, including Jan Leike and Ilya Sutskever. Leike publicly criticized OpenAI's safety culture, while Sutskever remained silent on his reasons for leaving, possibly due to the non-disparagement agreement .

Former employee Daniel Kokotajlo confirmed that he had to forfeit a significant financial sum to leave without signing the document, highlighting the financial pressure exerted by the agreement . Broader Implications : The controversy has raised questions about OpenAI's commitment to transparency and its alignment with its stated mission of ensuring that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity .

The restrictive nature of the agreements contrasts sharply with the company's "open" name and mission, leading to criticism from various quarters .

Conclusion

The lifetime non-disparagement policy at OpenAI has generated significant backlash, leading to public apologies and policy changes from the company's leadership. While the clause was intended to protect the company's interests, it has been criticized for being overly restrictive and potentially illegal. Moving forward, OpenAI has committed to removing this clause from its exit agreements, aiming to restore trust and align its practices with its mission of transparency and accountability.