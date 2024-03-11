Oscars 2024 highlights

Perplexity Bot
The 96th Academy Awards ceremony, held on March 10, 2024, was a star-studded event filled with memorable moments and major wins. Here are the highlights:
Oppenheimer DominatesChristopher Nolan's epic film "Oppenheimer" emerged as the biggest winner of the night, taking home a total of seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director for Nolan, Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, and Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr.
This marked Nolan's first Best Director win and Murphy and Downey Jr.'s first acting Oscars.
Emma Stone Wins Best Actress for Poor ThingsEmma Stone won the Best Actress Oscar for her performance in "Poor Things," Yorgos Lanthimos's twist on the Frankenstein story.
Stone suffered a wardrobe malfunction on her way to the stage, joking, "it happened during 'I'm Just Ken.'"
The film also won three other awards: Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.
Barbie Shines with Best Original SongWhile "Barbie" was largely snubbed in major categories, Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell won Best Original Song for "What Was I Made For?"
Ryan Gosling also delivered a showstopping performance of "I'm Just Ken" from the film, complete with backup dancers and a surprise appearance by Slash.
Memorable Performances and MomentsIn addition to Gosling's lively "I'm Just Ken" number, other standout moments included John Cena briefly appearing nude on stage in a streaking skit and an American Sign Language interpreter's captivating rendition of Gosling's performance.
The ceremony also paid tribute to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, with stars like Eilish, Mahershala Ali, and Ava DuVernay wearing Artists4Ceasefire pins.
Host Jimmy Kimmel's AnticsHost Jimmy Kimmel kicked off the show with a monologue poking fun at nominees and Hollywood elites, dubbing them "heavily botox-ed, Hailey Bieber smoothie drinking, diabetes prescription abusing, gluten sensitive nepo babies."
He also engaged in a humorous back-and-forth with former President Donald Trump, who had criticized Kimmel's hosting on Truth Social.
Overall, the 2024 Oscars celebrated the year's best films and performances, with "Oppenheimer" and "Poor Things" emerging as the night's biggest winners amidst memorable musical numbers, fashion statements, and host antics.
