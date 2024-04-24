Perplexity AI becomes a unicorn

Perplexity AI, an American search startup co-founded by IIT Madras alumnus Aravind Srinivas, has recently achieved unicorn status after raising $63 million in a funding round, bringing its valuation to approximately $1 billion

This significant milestone was reached with the participation of notable investors including Daniel Gross, former head of AI at Y Combinator, and Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon.com Inc., among others

The funding round was led by Daniel Gross and saw contributions from new investors such as Stanley Druckenmiller, Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan, and Figma Inc. CEO Dylan Field

Existing investors like Nvidia Corp., Elad Gil, Nat Friedman, and others also participated, demonstrating continued support and confidence in Perplexity AI's vision and technology

Perplexity AI distinguishes itself in the competitive search engine market by offering a generative AI search platform that utilizes a chatbot-style interface. This allows users to pose questions in natural language, receiving intuitive and conversational answers, complete with verifiable citations and multimedia content for enhanced context

This innovative approach aims to disrupt traditional search methods dominated by companies like Google.

In addition to achieving unicorn status, Perplexity AI has launched an Enterprise Pro version of its service, designed to meet the security and privacy needs of business environments. This new service tier is priced at $40 per month and includes features such as enhanced data protection, team member management, and the ability to delete queries after seven days

The company has already integrated this service with several large enterprises, including Zoom Video Communications Inc. and HP Inc., to facilitate research and targeted search capabilities within these organizations

Furthermore, Perplexity AI plans to use the new funds to fuel global expansion and has already established partnerships with major telecom firms like Japan's SoftBank Corp. and Germany's Deutsche Telekom, significantly broadening its potential user base

Overall, Perplexity AI's recent achievements and strategic initiatives position it as a formidable player in the AI-driven search market, challenging established giants and paving the way for innovative approaches to information retrieval and enterprise search solutions.