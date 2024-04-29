Pope Francis to join G7 session on AI

Pope Francis will attend the upcoming G7 summit in Puglia, Italy from June 13-15, where he will participate in a working session dedicated to discussing the challenges and implications of artificial intelligence (AI)

This marks the first time in history that a pope will take part in a G7 summit

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who is hosting the summit, announced the Pope's attendance, emphasizing the importance of his contribution to defining an ethical and regulatory framework for AI

Meloni described AI as one of "the greatest anthropological challenges of our time"

and stressed the need to ensure it remains "human-centered and human-controlled"

The Pope's participation is expected to bring a unique perspective to the discussions, focusing on the moral and ethical dimensions of AI

The Vatican has been actively engaged in this area, promoting the "Rome Call for AI Ethics" since 2020, which has been endorsed by major tech companies

In his message for the 2024 World Day of Peace, Pope Francis urged humanity to cultivate wisdom to ensure AI systems serve fully human communication

He has previously cautioned against the potential threats posed by AI, including disinformation and interference in elections

The G7 summit will bring together leaders from the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, and Italy, along with representatives from other nations and organizations invited to the AI session

The Pope's presence is expected to generate significant interest and add a new dimension to the critical discussions surrounding the development and governance of artificial intelligence