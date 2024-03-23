Rabbit R1 ships Easter Sunday

The Rabbit R1, an AI device developed by Rabbit Inc., is scheduled to begin shipping to the first batch of U.S. buyers on Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024. Customers can expect their devices to arrive around April 24, 2024. Rabbit Inc. has also planned a pickup party in New York City on April 23, 2024, for all buyers, not just those from the first batch. The event details are to be released next week, and RSVPs will be available only to confirmed R1 order customers

The R1 device has generated significant interest since its unveiling, with pre-orders selling out quickly. The first several batches, each consisting of 10,000 devices, were sold out rapidly after pre-orders opened in January. While the first batch is set to ship soon, customers who placed orders in later batches will have to wait several months for their devices to be delivered. Pre-orders are currently open for batch seven

Rabbit Inc. has confirmed that they are on track for the first U.S. batch to start leaving the factory on the promised date of Easter, March 31st

The company has also provided shipping estimates for different regions. For pre-sales orders of the R1 to U.S. and Canada addresses, batch 1 orders are expected to begin shipping in March-April 2024, batch 2 orders in April-May 2024, and batch 3 orders in May-June 2024. Orders after batch 3 to U.S. and Canada addresses will begin shipping in June-July 2024 and are expected to be fulfilled by July 31, 2024. Shipping to EU/UK addresses for batch 1-3 orders will begin by late-April, with orders after batch 3 expected to be shipped by July 31, 2024. Shipping to Asia/Australia is anticipated to start later in 2024

Despite the excitement, there is some skepticism about the on-time delivery of the Rabbit R1. A prediction market on Manifold Markets indicates only a 17% chance that the first batch of Rabbit R1s will ship by Easter 2024 as planned. The market will resolve to 'Yes' if there's not a majority of the initial 10,000 buyers still waiting for their device by April 15th, 2024, which allows two weeks for delivery