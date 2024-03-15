SBF may serve 50 years

Federal prosecutors have recommended that Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, should be sentenced to 40 to 50 years in prison. This recommendation comes after Bankman-Fried was found guilty on all seven charges he faced, including fraud and conspiracy, for stealing $8 billion from customers

His sentencing is scheduled for March 28

While the defense has argued for a much shorter sentence of 5.25 to 6.5 years, citing his lack of predatory intent and the possibility of FTX clients recovering most of their money, prosecutors have emphasized the need for a sentence that reflects the seriousness of the crimes and serves as a deterrent to others

Despite the defense's appeal for leniency based on Bankman-Fried's philanthropy and remorse, the prosecution has highlighted the extensive harm caused to a large number of victims and the brazen disrespect for the rule of law