SEC approves Ethereum ETFs

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved several spot Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in a landmark decision

On May 23, 2024, the SEC gave the green light to 19b-4 filings from major asset managers including VanEck, BlackRock, Fidelity, Grayscale, Franklin Templeton, ARK 21Shares, Invesco Galaxy, and Bitwise

However, before these spot Ether ETFs can officially begin trading, the SEC still needs to sign off on the respective S-1 registration statements from each ETF issuer. Industry analysts estimate this process could take days, weeks, or even months

The SEC's approval comes just four and a half months after they approved the first spot Bitcoin ETFs in January 2024

It also follows a day after the U.S. House of Representatives voted in favor of legislation aimed at providing more regulatory clarity for the cryptocurrency industry

Ether, with a market cap over $300 billion, is the second largest cryptocurrency behind Bitcoin. While Bitcoin is primarily viewed as a long-term store of value, investing in Ether is seen more akin to investing in an early-stage technology, as the Ether token powers the Ethereum blockchain network which enables various applications like DeFi, NFTs, and tokenization of real-world assets

Asset manager VanEck wasted no time celebrating the SEC approval, posting a 37-second advertisement titled "Enter the ether" on social media within an hour of the news breaking

The ad, which had over 170,000 views, teases Ether's potential to fuel a "less centralized and open-source economy."

The spot Ether ETF approvals mark another significant milestone for the crypto industry and signal a potential softening of the SEC's stance after a series of legal battles in recent years

The price of ETH briefly spiked above $3,900 on the news before settling around $3,759