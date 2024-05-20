Scarlett Johansson on GPT-4o voice

OpenAI recently faced controversy over its ChatGPT voice model named "Sky," which users and critics noted bore a striking resemblance to actress Scarlett Johansson's voice, particularly her portrayal of an AI assistant in the film "Her." This led to OpenAI pausing the use of the Sky voice profile for its GPT-4o model. The company clarified that the voice was not intended to mimic Johansson but was the natural speaking voice of a different professional actress. Despite this, the similarity prompted discussions and even legal concerns

Scarlett Johansson expressed shock and anger upon discovering the use of a voice eerily similar to hers, especially since she had previously declined an offer from OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman, to lend her voice to the ChatGPT system. Johansson's legal team requested the removal of the voice, highlighting the need for transparency and legislation to protect individual rights against such uses

The controversy has sparked a broader conversation about the ethical implications of AI voice models and their potential to mimic real individuals without consent. OpenAI's decision to pull the Sky voice reflects the challenges tech companies face in navigating copyright, privacy, and ethical considerations in the development of AI technologies

This incident also underscores the growing concerns over deepfakes and the importance of safeguarding identities in the digital age. As AI technology continues to advance, the need for clear guidelines and protective measures becomes increasingly critical to ensure respect for individual rights and prevent misuse