Sierra Space's Dream Chaser

: Dream Chaser has undergone rigorous environmental tests, including shock, vibration, and thermal vacuum tests at NASA’s Neil Armstrong Test Facility in Ohio. These tests are crucial for ensuring the spacecraft can withstand the harsh conditions of space travel

: In May 2023, Sierra Space successfully powered up Dream Chaser for the first time, marking a significant milestone in its development. This test involved activating the spaceplane's integrated systems using simulated solar power

Final Preparations

: The spacecraft is currently being prepared for its first launch, which is expected to take place in the fall of 2024. This launch will be the first of seven cargo missions contracted by NASA under the Commercial Resupply Services 2 (CRS-2) program