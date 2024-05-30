Sony Pictures uses AI to cut film costs

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is actively embracing artificial intelligence (AI) to reduce the costs associated with film and television production. This strategic move was articulated by SPE CEO Tony Vinciquerra during an investor conference in Japan. Vinciquerra emphasized that the primary motivation behind this initiative is the high expense of making films today. He stated, "We are very focused on AI. The biggest problem with making films today is the expense. We will be looking at ways to produce both films for theaters and television in a more efficient way, using AI primarily"

The integration of AI into the production process is seen as a way to streamline various aspects of filmmaking, potentially reducing the need for large crews and expediting tasks that traditionally require significant human labor. This includes areas such as animation, visual effects (VFX), and post-production work. For instance, AI could be used to develop new animation styles, as hinted for the upcoming "Spider-Verse" film

However, the adoption of AI in Hollywood is not without controversy. The industry has seen significant pushback from unions and creative professionals concerned about job displacement and the ethical implications of AI. The recent writers' and actors' strikes highlighted these concerns, leading to negotiations that set boundaries on the use of AI in the industry. Vinciquerra acknowledged that the agreements resulting from these strikes, as well as ongoing negotiations with other unions like IATSE and the Teamsters, will shape how AI can be utilized moving forward

Despite these challenges, Sony Pictures is committed to exploring AI's potential to make the production process more cost-effective while maintaining creative integrity. This approach could lead to significant changes in how films and television shows are produced, potentially setting a precedent for other studios to follow