South Park is going after Ozempic

"South Park" is set to tackle the topic of Ozempic in its upcoming special titled "The End of Obesity." This special will be part of the series' ongoing tradition of addressing current and controversial issues through satire. The episode is expected to explore the craze surrounding Ozempic, a diabetes medication that has gained popularity for its weight loss effects. The teaser for the episode suggests that it will also touch on identity politics, as familiar characters are shown changing genders, ages, and races

Ozempic, along with similar drugs like Wegovy and Mounjaro, has become a hot topic due to its use by celebrities and its side effects, which include vivid, bizarre dreams and potential health risks like gastroparesis

The drug's popularity has led to a socioeconomic divide in its usage, with wealthier neighborhoods having higher adoption rates compared to less affluent areas

"South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are known for their sharp and often controversial humor, and this episode is likely to continue that tradition by satirizing the societal and cultural implications of the Ozempic phenomenon