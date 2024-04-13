SpaceX reused rocket 20 times

SpaceX has indeed achieved a significant milestone in rocket reusability by launching a Falcon 9 rocket first stage for a record 20th time. This event marks a new record for SpaceX, surpassing their previous reuse record of 19 flights for a Falcon 9 booster. The launch took place from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on April 12, 2024, during a three-hour window that began at 9:22 p.m. EDT

The mission involved deploying 23 Starlink internet satellites into low Earth orbit (LEO), and the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket successfully landed on the drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas in the Atlantic Ocean after the launch

This achievement is part of SpaceX's broader efforts to reduce the cost of space travel and increase the frequency of launches through the reusability of their rockets.

SpaceX's vice president for build and reliability, Bill Gerstenmaier, has mentioned that the company is working to certify the Falcon 9 rocket for up to 20 reuses, which would enable them to meet their ambitious launch manifest. The company aims to launch up to 100 missions in 2023, nearly double what it launched in 2022

The reusability of the Falcon 9's first-stage booster has been a key factor in reducing the cost of spaceflight, as rockets have traditionally been discarded after each use, making spaceflight incredibly expensive

The Falcon 9's first-stage boosters have been reused dozens of times each, with the most times a particular Falcon 9 rocket had been reused prior to this record being 15 times

SpaceX's fleet-leading booster has launched a significant number of spacecraft and payloads, and the company has a fleet of around 16 flight-proven Falcon boosters, with several more new-build rockets slated to fly by the end of the year

The reusability of the Falcon 9 first-stage boosters is a cornerstone of SpaceX's strategy to make space travel more accessible and cost-effective. The company has been able to land and recover Falcon 9 first-stage boosters 296 times out of 307 attempts, including synchronized recoveries of the side-boosters of most Falcon Heavy flights

This reusability has allowed SpaceX to significantly reduce the cost of launches and has positioned them as a leader in the space industry.