Spain abolishes bullfighting award

Spain has abolished its top national prize for bullfighting, marking a significant cultural shift and sparking intense debate between animal rights advocates and supporters of the centuries-old tradition. Here are the key points:
- Culture Minister Ernest Urtasun announced on Friday that Spain would scrap the €30,000 ($32,217) annual National Bullfighting Prize, which has previously been awarded to renowned matadors like Julian Lopez, also known as "El Juli"13.
- Urtasun, a leftist politician, expressed that a growing majority of Spaniards find it difficult to justify animal cruelty being subsidized with public funds1. The move reflects changing attitudes, particularly among younger generations, with only 1.9% of Spain's population attending a bullfight in the 2021-22 season1.
- Animal rights groups like PACMA have called for a total ban on public funding for bullfighting, arguing it cannot be justified under any circumstances1. Critics say bulls endure immense pain and fear before an almost certain death2.
- However, the decision has angered bullfighting supporters who view it as an integral part of Spanish heritage. The main opposition conservative Popular Party (PP) has pledged to restore the prize if it regains power13.
- Some prominent figures like former tennis player Garbine Muguruza have expressed sadness at the prize's abolition, appreciating the aesthetics and folklore of bullfighting even if they haven't attended events2. Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz faced backlash last year for attending a bullfight2.
- In response, several regional governments have announced plans to establish their own bullfighting prizes1. PP spokesperson Borja Semper criticized the move as an affront to cultural diversity and freedom1.
